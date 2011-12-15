Dec 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.23 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.52/8.72 8.62 2 MONTHS 8.50/8.68 8.59 3 MONTHS 8.31/8.47 8.39 6 MONTHS 8.13/8.23 8.18 9 MONTHS 7.93/8.03 7.98 1 YEAR 7.80/7.83 7.82 2 YEARS 7.26/7.29 7.28 3 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19 4 YEARS 7.08/7.12 7.10 5 YEARS 7.08/7.11 7.10 7 YEARS 7.06/7.16 7.11 10 YEARS 7.06/7.16 7.11 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)