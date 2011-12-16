Dec 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.19 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.60/8.70 8.65 2 MONTHS 8.53/8.70 8.62 3 MONTHS 8.25/8.45 8.35 6 MONTHS 8.09/8.19 8.14 9 MONTHS 7.86/7.94 7.90 1 YEAR 7.72/7.74 7.73 2 YEARS 7.14/7.18 7.16 3 YEARS 7.02/7.06 7.04 4 YEARS 6.94/6.99 6.97 5 YEARS 6.92/6.95 6.94 7 YEARS 6.94/7.04 6.99 10 YEARS 6.94/7.04 6.99 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)