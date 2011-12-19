Dec 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.11 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.66/8.85 8.76 2 MONTHS 8.57/8.73 8.65 3 MONTHS 8.31/8.49 8.40 6 MONTHS 8.01/8.11 8.06 9 MONTHS 7.80/7.90 7.85 1 YEAR 7.64/7.67 7.66 2 YEARS 7.04/7.08 7.06 3 YEARS 6.89/6.92 6.91 4 YEARS 6.83/6.86 6.85 5 YEARS 6.82/6.85 6.84 7 YEARS 6.84/6.94 6.89 10 YEARS 6.86/6.96 6.91 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)