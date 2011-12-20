Dec 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.15 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.80/9.00 8.90 2 MONTHS 8.64/8.77 8.71 3 MONTHS 8.39/8.52 8.46 6 MONTHS 8.07/8.15 8.11 9 MONTHS 7.86/7.93 7.90 1 YEAR 7.71/7.74 7.73 2 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14 3 YEARS 6.96/6.99 6.98 4 YEARS 6.88/6.92 6.90 5 YEARS 6.87/6.90 6.89 7 YEARS 6.88/6.98 6.93 10 YEARS 6.89/6.99 6.94 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)