Dec 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.17 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.85/9.05 8.95 2 MONTHS 8.64/8.84 8.74 3 MONTHS 8.35/8.54 8.45 6 MONTHS 8.08/8.17 8.13 9 MONTHS 7.88/7.96 7.92 1 YEAR 7.72/7.75 7.74 2 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14 3 YEARS 6.98/7.02 7.00 4 YEARS 6.91/6.95 6.93 5 YEARS 6.91/6.94 6.93 7 YEARS 6.92/7.02 6.97 10 YEARS 6.93/7.03 6.98 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)