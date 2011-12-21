Dec 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.17 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.85/9.05 8.95
2 MONTHS 8.64/8.84 8.74
3 MONTHS 8.35/8.54 8.45
6 MONTHS 8.08/8.17 8.13
9 MONTHS 7.88/7.96 7.92
1 YEAR 7.72/7.75 7.74
2 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14
3 YEARS 6.98/7.02 7.00
4 YEARS 6.91/6.95 6.93
5 YEARS 6.91/6.94 6.93
7 YEARS 6.92/7.02 6.97
10 YEARS 6.93/7.03 6.98
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)