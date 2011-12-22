Dec 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.19 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.88/9.07 8.98 2 MONTHS 8.63/8.78 8.71 3 MONTHS 8.43/8.59 8.51 6 MONTHS 8.09/8.19 8.14 9 MONTHS 7.87/7.97 7.92 1 YEAR 7.73/7.77 7.75 2 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 3 YEARS 7.00/7.03 7.02 4 YEARS 6.92/6.96 6.94 5 YEARS 6.93/6.96 6.95 7 YEARS 6.92/7.02 6.97 10 YEARS 6.93/7.03 6.98 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)