Dec 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.17 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.84/9.04 8.94 2 MONTHS 8.64/8.83 8.74 3 MONTHS 8.39/8.56 8.48 6 MONTHS 8.09/8.17 8.13 9 MONTHS 7.88/7.97 7.93 1 YEAR 7.73/7.77 7.75 2 YEARS 7.14/7.18 7.16 3 YEARS 7.01/7.05 7.03 4 YEARS 6.95/6.98 6.97 5 YEARS 6.95/6.98 6.97 7 YEARS 6.95/7.05 7.00 10 YEARS 6.97/7.07 7.02 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.