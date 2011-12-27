Dec 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.20 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.80/9.00 8.90 2 MONTHS 8.60/8.80 8.70 3 MONTHS 8.36/8.55 8.46 6 MONTHS 8.10/8.20 8.15 9 MONTHS 7.90/8.00 7.95 1 YEAR 7.77/7.80 7.79 2 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23 3 YEARS 7.08/7.12 7.10 4 YEARS 7.01/7.04 7.03 5 YEARS 7.02/7.06 7.04 7 YEARS 7.03/7.13 7.08 10 YEARS 7.04/7.14 7.09 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)