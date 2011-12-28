Dec 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.20 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.80/9.00 8.90 2 MONTHS 8.60/8.80 8.70 3 MONTHS 8.35/8.55 8.45 6 MONTHS 8.12/8.20 8.16 9 MONTHS 7.92/8.02 7.97 1 YEAR 7.78/7.82 7.80 2 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24 3 YEARS 7.09/7.12 7.11 4 YEARS 7.02/7.06 7.04 5 YEARS 7.02/7.05 7.04 7 YEARS 7.03/7.13 7.08 10 YEARS 7.04/7.14 7.09 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)