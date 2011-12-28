Dec 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.20 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.80/9.00 8.90
2 MONTHS 8.60/8.80 8.70
3 MONTHS 8.35/8.55 8.45
6 MONTHS 8.12/8.20 8.16
9 MONTHS 7.92/8.02 7.97
1 YEAR 7.78/7.82 7.80
2 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24
3 YEARS 7.09/7.12 7.11
4 YEARS 7.02/7.06 7.04
5 YEARS 7.02/7.05 7.04
7 YEARS 7.03/7.13 7.08
10 YEARS 7.04/7.14 7.09
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
