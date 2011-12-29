Dec 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.21 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.88/9.08 8.98 2 MONTHS 8.62/8.79 8.71 3 MONTHS 8.43/8.60 8.52 6 MONTHS 8.11/8.21 8.16 9 MONTHS 7.90/8.00 7.95 1 YEAR 7.75/7.77 7.76 2 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 3 YEARS 7.07/7.10 7.09 4 YEARS 7.01/7.04 7.03 5 YEARS 7.00/7.04 7.02 7 YEARS 7.00/7.10 7.05 10 YEARS 7.00/7.10 7.05 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)