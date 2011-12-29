Dec 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.21 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.88/9.08 8.98
2 MONTHS 8.62/8.79 8.71
3 MONTHS 8.43/8.60 8.52
6 MONTHS 8.11/8.21 8.16
9 MONTHS 7.90/8.00 7.95
1 YEAR 7.75/7.77 7.76
2 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21
3 YEARS 7.07/7.10 7.09
4 YEARS 7.01/7.04 7.03
5 YEARS 7.00/7.04 7.02
7 YEARS 7.00/7.10 7.05
10 YEARS 7.00/7.10 7.05
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)