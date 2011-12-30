Dec 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.19 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.68/8.86 8.77 2 MONTHS 8.52/8.71 8.62 3 MONTHS 8.50/8.67 8.59 6 MONTHS 8.09/8.19 8.14 9 MONTHS 7.89/7.99 7.94 1 YEAR 7.75/7.78 7.77 2 YEARS 7.22/7.26 7.24 3 YEARS 7.12/7.16 7.14 4 YEARS 7.08/7.12 7.10 5 YEARS 7.08/7.12 7.10 7 YEARS 7.10/7.20 7.15 10 YEARS 7.11/7.21 7.16 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)