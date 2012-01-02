Jan 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.15 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.65/8.84 8.75 2 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60 3 MONTHS 8.47/8.63 8.55 6 MONTHS 8.06/8.15 8.11 9 MONTHS 7.85/7.95 7.90 1 YEAR 7.70/7.74 7.72 2 YEARS 7.15/7.19 7.17 3 YEARS 7.06/7.09 7.08 4 YEARS 7.02/7.06 7.04 5 YEARS 7.03/7.07 7.05 7 YEARS 7.06/7.16 7.11 10 YEARS 7.08/7.18 7.13 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)