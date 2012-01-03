Jan 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.15 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.65/8.84 8.75 2 MONTHS 8.51/8.68 8.60 3 MONTHS 8.48/8.63 8.56 6 MONTHS 8.05/8.15 8.10 9 MONTHS 7.85/7.95 7.90 1 YEAR 7.67/7.70 7.69 2 YEARS 7.11/7.15 7.13 3 YEARS 7.01/7.05 7.03 4 YEARS 7.01/7.05 7.03 5 YEARS 7.02/7.06 7.04 7 YEARS 7.04/7.14 7.09 10 YEARS 7.05/7.15 7.10 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)