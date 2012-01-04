Jan 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.19 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.60/8.80 8.70 2 MONTHS 8.45/8.65 8.55 3 MONTHS 8.51/8.64 8.58 6 MONTHS 8.10/8.19 8.15 9 MONTHS 7.86/7.96 7.91 1 YEAR 7.69/7.72 7.71 2 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 3 YEARS 7.05/7.08 7.07 4 YEARS 7.06/7.10 7.08 5 YEARS 7.08/7.12 7.10 7 YEARS 7.11/7.21 7.16 10 YEARS 7.13/7.23 7.18 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)