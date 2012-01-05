Jan 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.22 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.60/8.80 8.70 2 MONTHS 8.45/8.65 8.55 3 MONTHS 8.50/8.64 8.57 6 MONTHS 8.12/8.22 8.17 9 MONTHS 7.89/7.99 7.94 1 YEAR 7.71/7.75 7.73 2 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 3 YEARS 7.04/7.08 7.06 4 YEARS 7.04/7.08 7.06 5 YEARS 7.05/7.08 7.07 7 YEARS 7.07/7.17 7.12 10 YEARS 7.09/7.19 7.14 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)