Jan 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.22 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.60/8.80 8.70
2 MONTHS 8.45/8.65 8.55
3 MONTHS 8.50/8.64 8.57
6 MONTHS 8.12/8.22 8.17
9 MONTHS 7.89/7.99 7.94
1 YEAR 7.71/7.75 7.73
2 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17
3 YEARS 7.04/7.08 7.06
4 YEARS 7.04/7.08 7.06
5 YEARS 7.05/7.08 7.07
7 YEARS 7.07/7.17 7.12
10 YEARS 7.09/7.19 7.14
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)