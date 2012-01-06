Jan 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.21 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.60/8.80 8.70 2 MONTHS 8.46/8.65 8.56 3 MONTHS 8.49/8.64 8.57 6 MONTHS 8.12/8.21 8.17 9 MONTHS 7.88/7.97 7.93 1 YEAR 7.71/7.74 7.73 2 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 3 YEARS 7.05/7.09 7.07 4 YEARS 7.05/7.09 7.07 5 YEARS 7.06/7.09 7.08 7 YEARS 7.08/7.18 7.13 10 YEARS 7.10/7.20 7.15 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)