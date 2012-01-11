Jan 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.29 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.63/8.79 8.71 2 MONTHS 8.49/8.66 8.58 3 MONTHS 8.49/8.64 8.57 6 MONTHS 8.20/8.29 8.25 9 MONTHS 8.01/8.10 8.06 1 YEAR 7.85/7.88 7.87 2 YEARS 7.30/7.32 7.31 3 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19 4 YEARS 7.16/7.20 7.18 5 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19 7 YEARS 7.19/7.29 7.24 10 YEARS 7.21/7.31 7.26 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)