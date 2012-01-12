Jan 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.33 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.60/8.80 8.70 2 MONTHS 8.45/8.65 8.55 3 MONTHS 8.47/8.65 8.56 6 MONTHS 8.24/8.33 8.29 9 MONTHS 8.05/8.15 8.10 1 YEAR 7.88/7.91 7.90 2 YEARS 7.31/7.35 7.33 3 YEARS 7.16/7.20 7.18 4 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 5 YEARS 7.15/7.19 7.17 7 YEARS 7.16/7.26 7.21 10 YEARS 7.17/7.27 7.22 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)