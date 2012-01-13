Jan 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.30 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.60/8.80 8.70 2 MONTHS 8.45/8.65 8.55 3 MONTHS 8.47/8.66 8.57 6 MONTHS 8.20/8.30 8.25 9 MONTHS 8.03/8.13 8.08 1 YEAR 7.85/7.87 7.86 2 YEARS 7.26/7.29 7.28 3 YEARS 7.11/7.15 7.13 4 YEARS 7.11/7.14 7.13 5 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 7 YEARS 7.10/7.20 7.15 10 YEARS 7.11/7.21 7.16 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)