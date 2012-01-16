Jan 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.37 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.68/8.85 8.77 2 MONTHS 8.52/8.70 8.61 3 MONTHS 8.55/8.68 8.62 6 MONTHS 8.29/8.37 8.33 9 MONTHS 8.10/8.19 8.15 1 YEAR 7.93/7.96 7.95 2 YEARS 7.33/7.37 7.35 3 YEARS 7.18/7.21 7.20 4 YEARS 7.15/7.19 7.17 5 YEARS 7.13/7.17 7.15 7 YEARS 7.15/7.25 7.20 10 YEARS 7.15/7.25 7.20 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)