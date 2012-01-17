Jan 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.46 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.74/8.90 8.82
2 MONTHS 8.60/8.77 8.69
3 MONTHS 8.60/8.76 8.68
6 MONTHS 8.36/8.46 8.41
9 MONTHS 8.20/8.30 8.25
1 YEAR 8.05/8.08 8.07
2 YEARS 7.45/7.48 7.47
3 YEARS 7.29/7.33 7.31
4 YEARS 7.26/7.29 7.28
5 YEARS 7.25/7.27 7.26
7 YEARS 7.25/7.35 7.30
10 YEARS 7.26/7.36 7.31
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
