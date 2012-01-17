Jan 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.46 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.74/8.90 8.82 2 MONTHS 8.60/8.77 8.69 3 MONTHS 8.60/8.76 8.68 6 MONTHS 8.36/8.46 8.41 9 MONTHS 8.20/8.30 8.25 1 YEAR 8.05/8.08 8.07 2 YEARS 7.45/7.48 7.47 3 YEARS 7.29/7.33 7.31 4 YEARS 7.26/7.29 7.28 5 YEARS 7.25/7.27 7.26 7 YEARS 7.25/7.35 7.30 10 YEARS 7.26/7.36 7.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)