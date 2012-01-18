Jan 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.46 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.75/8.95 8.85 2 MONTHS 8.66/8.83 8.75 3 MONTHS 8.62/8.78 8.70 6 MONTHS 8.37/8.46 8.42 9 MONTHS 8.16/8.26 8.21 1 YEAR 8.01/8.05 8.03 2 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45 3 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27 4 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25 5 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23 7 YEARS 7.22/7.32 7.27 10 YEARS 7.23/7.33 7.28 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)