Jan 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.46 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.75/8.95 8.85
2 MONTHS 8.66/8.83 8.75
3 MONTHS 8.62/8.78 8.70
6 MONTHS 8.37/8.46 8.42
9 MONTHS 8.16/8.26 8.21
1 YEAR 8.01/8.05 8.03
2 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45
3 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27
4 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25
5 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23
7 YEARS 7.22/7.32 7.27
10 YEARS 7.23/7.33 7.28
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
