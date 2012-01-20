Jan 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.44 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.73/8.92 8.83 2 MONTHS 8.61/8.81 8.71 3 MONTHS 8.62/8.81 8.72 6 MONTHS 8.34/8.44 8.39 9 MONTHS 8.15/8.25 8.20 1 YEAR 8.01/8.05 8.03 2 YEARS 7.47/7.50 7.49 3 YEARS 7.29/7.32 7.31 4 YEARS 7.28/7.31 7.30 5 YEARS 7.26/7.30 7.28 7 YEARS 7.27/7.37 7.32 10 YEARS 7.28/7.38 7.33 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)