Mar 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.50 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.85/9.05 8.95 2 MONTHS 8.75/8.95 8.85 3 MONTHS 8.55/8.75 8.65 6 MONTHS 8.40/8.50 8.45 9 MONTHS 8.24/8.34 8.29 1 YEAR 8.19/8.23 8.21 2 YEARS 7.75/7.79 7.77 3 YEARS 7.65/7.69 7.67 4 YEARS 7.60/7.64 7.62 5 YEARS 7.60/7.64 7.62 7 YEARS 7.62/7.72 7.67 10 YEARS 7.63/7.74 7.69 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)