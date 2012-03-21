Mar 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.48 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.92/9.10 9.01 2 MONTHS 8.71/8.90 8.81 3 MONTHS 8.52/8.69 8.61 6 MONTHS 8.38/8.48 8.43 9 MONTHS 8.23/8.31 8.27 1 YEAR 8.17/8.21 8.19 2 YEARS 7.73/7.76 7.75 3 YEARS 7.62/7.65 7.64 4 YEARS 7.57/7.61 7.59 5 YEARS 7.57/7.60 7.59 7 YEARS 7.59/7.69 7.64 10 YEARS 7.60/7.70 7.65 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)