Mar 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.44 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.00/9.20 9.10 2 MONTHS 8.70/8.90 8.80 3 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60 6 MONTHS 8.34/8.44 8.39 9 MONTHS 8.17/8.26 8.22 1 YEAR 8.13/8.16 8.15 2 YEARS 7.69/7.72 7.71 3 YEARS 7.57/7.60 7.59 4 YEARS 7.52/7.56 7.54 5 YEARS 7.53/7.56 7.55 7 YEARS 7.54/7.64 7.59 10 YEARS 7.56/7.66 7.61 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)