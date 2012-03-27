Mar 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.43 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.00/9.20 9.10 2 MONTHS 8.70/8.90 8.80 3 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60 6 MONTHS 8.33/8.43 8.38 9 MONTHS 8.17/8.27 8.22 1 YEAR 8.12/8.15 8.14 2 YEARS 7.69/7.72 7.71 3 YEARS 7.57/7.60 7.59 4 YEARS 7.54/7.57 7.56 5 YEARS 7.53/7.56 7.55 7 YEARS 7.55/7.65 7.60 10 YEARS 7.57/7.67 7.62 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)