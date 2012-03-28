Mar 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.42 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.90/9.10 9.00 2 MONTHS 8.65/8.85 8.75 3 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60 6 MONTHS 8.32/8.42 8.37 9 MONTHS 8.15/8.25 8.20 1 YEAR 8.10/8.14 8.12 2 YEARS 7.68/7.72 7.70 3 YEARS 7.59/7.63 7.61 4 YEARS 7.58/7.62 7.60 5 YEARS 7.58/7.62 7.60 7 YEARS 7.60/7.70 7.65 10 YEARS 7.62/7.72 7.67 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)