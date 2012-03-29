Mar 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.40 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.86/9.04 8.95 2 MONTHS 8.62/8.82 8.72 3 MONTHS 8.45/8.62 8.54 6 MONTHS 8.30/8.40 8.35 9 MONTHS 8.12/8.22 8.17 1 YEAR 8.07/8.10 8.09 2 YEARS 7.65/7.68 7.67 3 YEARS 7.55/7.58 7.57 4 YEARS 7.55/7.58 7.57 5 YEARS 7.55/7.58 7.57 7 YEARS 7.56/7.66 7.61 10 YEARS 7.58/7.68 7.63 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)