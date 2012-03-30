Mar 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.21 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.43/8.62 8.53 2 MONTHS 8.33/8.48 8.41 3 MONTHS 8.26/8.44 8.35 6 MONTHS 8.13/8.21 8.17 9 MONTHS 8.05/8.12 8.09 1 YEAR 8.03/8.05 8.04 2 YEARS 7.64/7.67 7.66 3 YEARS 7.58/7.61 7.60 4 YEARS 7.57/7.60 7.59 5 YEARS 7.57/7.60 7.59 7 YEARS 7.60/7.70 7.65 10 YEARS 7.62/7.72 7.67 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)