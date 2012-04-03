Apr 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.24 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.47/8.67 8.57 2 MONTHS 8.35/8.54 8.45 3 MONTHS 8.32/8.49 8.41 6 MONTHS 8.15/8.24 8.20 9 MONTHS 8.06/8.15 8.11 1 YEAR 8.04/8.06 8.05 2 YEARS 7.67/7.69 7.68 3 YEARS 7.61/7.63 7.62 4 YEARS 7.61/7.64 7.63 5 YEARS 7.62/7.65 7.64 7 YEARS 7.64/7.74 7.69 10 YEARS 7.67/7.77 7.72 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)