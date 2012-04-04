Apr 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.22 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.40/8.60 8.50 2 MONTHS 8.30/8.50 8.40 3 MONTHS 8.25/8.45 8.35 6 MONTHS 8.12/8.22 8.17 9 MONTHS 8.01/8.09 8.05 1 YEAR 8.00/8.03 8.02 2 YEARS 7.64/7.68 7.66 3 YEARS 7.57/7.61 7.59 4 YEARS 7.57/7.61 7.59 5 YEARS 7.57/7.61 7.59 7 YEARS 7.61/7.71 7.66 10 YEARS 7.63/7.73 7.68 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)