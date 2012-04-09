Apr 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.20 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.40/8.60 8.50 2 MONTHS 8.30/8.50 8.40 3 MONTHS 8.25/8.45 8.35 6 MONTHS 8.10/8.20 8.15 9 MONTHS 8.00/8.08 8.04 1 YEAR 7.96/7.99 7.98 2 YEARS 7.59/7.62 7.61 3 YEARS 7.52/7.55 7.54 4 YEARS 7.51/7.54 7.53 5 YEARS 7.51/7.54 7.53 7 YEARS 7.53/7.63 7.58 10 YEARS 7.56/7.66 7.61 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)