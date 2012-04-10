Apr 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.19 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.40/8.60 8.50 2 MONTHS 8.30/8.50 8.40 3 MONTHS 8.25/8.44 8.35 6 MONTHS 8.09/8.19 8.14 9 MONTHS 7.97/8.07 8.02 1 YEAR 7.95/7.98 7.97 2 YEARS 7.58/7.61 7.60 3 YEARS 7.50/7.53 7.52 4 YEARS 7.49/7.53 7.51 5 YEARS 7.50/7.53 7.52 7 YEARS 7.52/7.62 7.57 10 YEARS 7.55/7.65 7.60 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)