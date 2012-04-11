Apr 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.18 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.40/8.60 8.50 2 MONTHS 8.30/8.50 8.40 3 MONTHS 8.30/8.40 8.35 6 MONTHS 8.13/8.18 8.16 9 MONTHS 8.01/8.07 8.04 1 YEAR 7.98/8.00 7.99 2 YEARS 7.62/7.64 7.63 3 YEARS 7.53/7.57 7.55 4 YEARS 7.52/7.56 7.54 5 YEARS 7.54/7.56 7.55 7 YEARS 7.56/7.66 7.61 10 YEARS 7.59/7.69 7.64 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)