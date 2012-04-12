(Corrected 7 YEAR & 10 YEAR to 7.55/7.65 & 7.58/7.68 respectively) Apr 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.13 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.35/8.55 8.45 2 MONTHS 8.31/8.50 8.41 3 MONTHS 8.25/8.41 8.33 6 MONTHS 8.04/8.13 8.09 9 MONTHS 7.93/8.02 7.98 1 YEAR 7.95/7.97 7.96 2 YEARS 7.59/7.61 7.60 3 YEARS 7.53/7.55 7.54 4 YEARS 7.53/7.55 7.54 5 YEARS 7.53/7.55 7.54 7 YEARS 7.55/7.65 7.60 10 YEARS 7.58/7.68 7.63 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)