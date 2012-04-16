Apr 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.10 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.30/8.50 8.40 2 MONTHS 8.25/8.45 8.35 3 MONTHS 8.25/8.40 8.33 6 MONTHS 8.00/8.10 8.05 9 MONTHS 7.90/8.00 7.95 1 YEAR 7.92/7.95 7.94 2 YEARS 7.55/7.58 7.57 3 YEARS 7.48/7.52 7.50 4 YEARS 7.47/7.51 7.49 5 YEARS 7.48/7.52 7.50 7 YEARS 7.51/7.61 7.56 10 YEARS 7.54/7.64 7.59 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)