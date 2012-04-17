Apr 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.05 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.10/8.30 8.20 2 MONTHS 8.10/8.30 8.20 3 MONTHS 8.10/8.30 8.20 6 MONTHS 7.95/8.05 8.00 9 MONTHS 7.85/7.95 7.90 1 YEAR 7.84/7.87 7.86 2 YEARS 7.52/7.55 7.54 3 YEARS 7.42/7.46 7.44 4 YEARS 7.42/7.45 7.44 5 YEARS 7.42/7.45 7.44 7 YEARS 7.45/7.55 7.50 10 YEARS 7.48/7.58 7.53 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)