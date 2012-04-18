Apr 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.07 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.12/8.32 8.22 2 MONTHS 8.11/8.31 8.21 3 MONTHS 8.12/8.31 8.22 6 MONTHS 7.98/8.07 8.03 9 MONTHS 7.87/7.96 7.92 1 YEAR 7.87/7.91 7.89 2 YEARS 7.56/7.59 7.58 3 YEARS 7.47/7.50 7.49 4 YEARS 7.46/7.49 7.48 5 YEARS 7.46/7.50 7.48 7 YEARS 7.49/7.59 7.54 10 YEARS 7.52/7.62 7.57 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)