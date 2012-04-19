Apr 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.10 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.16/8.35 8.26 2 MONTHS 8.15/8.35 8.25 3 MONTHS 8.15/8.35 8.25 6 MONTHS 8.00/8.10 8.05 9 MONTHS 7.90/8.00 7.95 1 YEAR 7.90/7.93 7.92 2 YEARS 7.59/7.62 7.61 3 YEARS 7.50/7.53 7.52 4 YEARS 7.49/7.52 7.51 5 YEARS 7.50/7.53 7.52 7 YEARS 7.52/7.62 7.57 10 YEARS 7.55/7.65 7.60 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)