Apr 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.11 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.16/8.35 8.26
2 MONTHS 8.16/8.35 8.26
3 MONTHS 8.16/8.34 8.25
6 MONTHS 8.02/8.11 8.07
9 MONTHS 7.92/8.01 7.97
1 YEAR 7.95/7.97 7.96
2 YEARS 7.65/7.68 7.67
3 YEARS 7.55/7.59 7.57
4 YEARS 7.55/7.59 7.57
5 YEARS 7.56/7.59 7.58
7 YEARS 7.59/7.69 7.64
10 YEARS 7.62/7.72 7.67
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)