Apr 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.11 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.16/8.35 8.26 2 MONTHS 8.16/8.35 8.26 3 MONTHS 8.16/8.34 8.25 6 MONTHS 8.02/8.11 8.07 9 MONTHS 7.92/8.01 7.97 1 YEAR 7.95/7.97 7.96 2 YEARS 7.65/7.68 7.67 3 YEARS 7.55/7.59 7.57 4 YEARS 7.55/7.59 7.57 5 YEARS 7.56/7.59 7.58 7 YEARS 7.59/7.69 7.64 10 YEARS 7.62/7.72 7.67 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)