Apr 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.12 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.16/8.35 8.26 2 MONTHS 8.15/8.35 8.25 3 MONTHS 8.15/8.34 8.25 6 MONTHS 8.02/8.12 8.07 9 MONTHS 7.93/8.02 7.98 1 YEAR 7.95/7.98 7.97 2 YEARS 7.66/7.69 7.68 3 YEARS 7.58/7.61 7.60 4 YEARS 7.57/7.60 7.59 5 YEARS 7.58/7.61 7.60 7 YEARS 7.60/7.70 7.65 10 YEARS 7.63/7.73 7.68 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)