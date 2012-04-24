Apr 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.12 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.21/8.40 8.31 2 MONTHS 8.21/8.40 8.31 3 MONTHS 8.18/8.36 8.27 6 MONTHS 8.02/8.12 8.07 9 MONTHS 7.94/8.02 7.98 1 YEAR 7.96/7.99 7.98 2 YEARS 7.67/7.70 7.69 3 YEARS 7.60/7.64 7.62 4 YEARS 7.59/7.63 7.61 5 YEARS 7.60/7.63 7.62 7 YEARS 7.63/7.73 7.68 10 YEARS 7.66/7.76 7.71 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)