Apr 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.15 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.18/8.38 8.28 2 MONTHS 8.17/8.37 8.27 3 MONTHS 8.17/8.32 8.25 6 MONTHS 8.05/8.15 8.10 9 MONTHS 7.97/8.05 8.01 1 YEAR 7.98/8.00 7.99 2 YEARS 7.70/7.73 7.72 3 YEARS 7.66/7.68 7.67 4 YEARS 7.65/7.68 7.67 5 YEARS 7.66/7.68 7.67 7 YEARS 7.68/7.78 7.73 10 YEARS 7.71/7.81 7.76 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)