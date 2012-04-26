Apr 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.13 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.18/8.38 8.28 2 MONTHS 8.18/8.38 8.28 3 MONTHS 8.17/8.32 8.25 6 MONTHS 8.03/8.13 8.08 9 MONTHS 7.95/8.04 8.00 1 YEAR 7.97/8.00 7.99 2 YEARS 7.69/7.72 7.71 3 YEARS 7.64/7.67 7.66 4 YEARS 7.64/7.67 7.66 5 YEARS 7.64/7.67 7.66 7 YEARS 7.66/7.76 7.71 10 YEARS 7.70/7.80 7.75 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)