Jun 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.74 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.90/8.10 8.00 2 MONTHS 7.85/8.05 7.95 3 MONTHS 7.70/7.82 7.76 6 MONTHS 7.65/7.74 7.70 9 MONTHS 7.61/7.70 7.66 1 YEAR 7.62/7.65 7.64 2 YEARS 7.30/7.34 7.32 3 YEARS 7.25/7.29 7.27 4 YEARS 7.25/7.29 7.27 5 YEARS 7.26/7.29 7.28 7 YEARS 7.28/7.38 7.33 10 YEARS 7.31/7.41 7.36 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)