Jun 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.78 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.90/8.10 8.00 2 MONTHS 7.85/8.05 7.95 3 MONTHS 7.77/7.87 7.82 6 MONTHS 7.69/7.78 7.74 9 MONTHS 7.66/7.75 7.71 1 YEAR 7.67/7.70 7.69 2 YEARS 7.36/7.39 7.38 3 YEARS 7.30/7.34 7.32 4 YEARS 7.30/7.33 7.32 5 YEARS 7.31/7.34 7.33 7 YEARS 7.33/7.43 7.38 10 YEARS 7.36/7.46 7.41 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)