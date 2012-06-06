Jun 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.78 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.90/8.10 8.00
2 MONTHS 7.85/8.05 7.95
3 MONTHS 7.77/7.87 7.82
6 MONTHS 7.69/7.78 7.74
9 MONTHS 7.66/7.75 7.71
1 YEAR 7.67/7.70 7.69
2 YEARS 7.36/7.39 7.38
3 YEARS 7.30/7.34 7.32
4 YEARS 7.30/7.33 7.32
5 YEARS 7.31/7.34 7.33
7 YEARS 7.33/7.43 7.38
10 YEARS 7.36/7.46 7.41
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
