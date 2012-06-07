Jun 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.76 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.90/8.10 8.00
2 MONTHS 7.85/8.05 7.95
3 MONTHS 7.75/7.85 7.80
6 MONTHS 7.66/7.76 7.71
9 MONTHS 7.64/7.73 7.69
1 YEAR 7.63/7.66 7.65
2 YEARS 7.31/7.34 7.33
3 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27
4 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27
5 YEARS 7.27/7.30 7.29
7 YEARS 7.28/7.38 7.33
10 YEARS 7.32/7.42 7.37
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)