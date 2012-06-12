Jun 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.59 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.79/7.93 7.86 2 MONTHS 7.69/7.83 7.76 3 MONTHS 7.60/7.70 7.65 6 MONTHS 7.50/7.59 7.55 9 MONTHS 7.46/7.54 7.50 1 YEAR 7.47/7.50 7.49 2 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 3 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14 4 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14 5 YEARS 7.13/7.17 7.15 7 YEARS 7.17/7.27 7.22 10 YEARS 7.20/7.30 7.25 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)