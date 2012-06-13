Jun 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.59 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.75/7.95 7.85 2 MONTHS 7.65/7.85 7.75 3 MONTHS 7.62/7.72 7.67 6 MONTHS 7.49/7.59 7.54 9 MONTHS 7.46/7.56 7.51 1 YEAR 7.49/7.52 7.51 2 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19 3 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 4 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16 5 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 7 YEARS 7.18/7.28 7.23 10 YEARS 7.21/7.31 7.26 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)